Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung will keep his governorship as the Supreme Court remanded a lower court ruling that found Lee guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act during his campaign.The top court on Thursday rejected and remanded a three million won fine against Lee on charges of violating the act, saying it's difficult to penalize Lee for his remarks made in 2018.Lee was accused of lying while appearing on a television debate during the election period in 2018 where he denied that he used his authority to commit his older brother to a mental institution in April 2012.With the top court’s verdict, Lee’s case will be returned to the Suwon High Court.