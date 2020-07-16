Moon Promotes 'Korean New Deal' Initiative in Address to 21st Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in addressed the 21st National Assembly on its official opening day, after a month of partisan wrangling over the makeup of the Assembly's standing committee chairs. Moon used the opportunity to promote his "Korean New Deal" initiative and to seek parliamentary cooperation.Choi You Sun reports.Report: In his speech marking the opening of the 21st National Assembly on Thursday, President Moon Jae-in called for an end to partisan confrontation and hostility, and to replace it with an "era of cooperation and compromise."Pointing to South Korea's exemplary response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to leap forward, Moon said it's time to prepare for the changing global order through his "Korean New Deal" initiative.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The world is fundamentally changing pre- and post-coronavirus. If we fail to actively respond to the massive changes, we won't be able to move forward into the future. We will forever remain in second place. The Korean New Deal is the key to the new future. It is a national development strategy to become a leading nation. From an economy chasing after others to one that leads, from a carbon-dependent economy to one that is low-carbon, and from an unequal society to one that is inclusive, it is a declaration to fundamentally transform the country."By investing 114 trillion won from state coffers by 2025 into enhancing competitiveness in digitization and green growth, the president expects to see some one-point-nine million new jobs.He also pledged to bolster job security and the social safety net.Moreover, Moon reaffirmed his resolve to clamp down on real estate speculation and soaring housing prices, in line with his drive to achieve a "fair economy."[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The most pressing livelihood-related task at hand is real estate policy. The government will increase financial burden for multiple homeowners and raise the transfer tax to ensure that they no longer gain from speculation. We will also seek ways to reduce burden for single homeowners and offer price stability for actual end users."Staying on the subject of fairness, the president sought parliamentary cooperation in appointing the head of a new agency to investigate corruption by high-ranking government officials.On frayed inter-Korean relations, Moon called for nonpartisan efforts to revive diplomacy to bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.