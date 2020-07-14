Court Ruling Allows Gyeonggi Governor to Keep Presidential Ambition

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung will keep his governorship as the Supreme Court on Thursday remanded a lower court ruling that found Lee guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act. The case centered on a 2018 TV debate during his campaign, in which he provided less-than-accurate information on a 2012 incident involving his brother.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: KBS TV Gyeonggi gubernatorial election debate (May. 29, 2018)]Then Bareunmirae Party candidate Kim Young-hwan: "Haven't you tried to hospitalize your older brother at a psychiatric hospital?"Then Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung: "I have not."In a TV debate ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial election, rising political star Lee Jae-myung denied that he tried to commit his older brother to a psychiatric hospital against his will.It is now known that he used his mayoral authority in an attempt to lock up his brother despite concerns from city health officials in 2012.In a nationally televised final hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court said Lee’s remarks during the TV debate do not constitute false information in violation of election regulations.[Sound bite: Chief Justice of Supreme Court Kim Myeong-soo (Korean/English translated)]"The accused made remarks without specifying the fact that he was involved in the involuntary hospitalization of his brother. However, with regard to providing partially inaccurate or ambiguous answers in evasive or defensive responses to the rival candidate's offensive remarks, we must not conclude that the entire statements were false or the accused proactively provided false information as long as he is not legally bound to reveal all related information."A lower court had convicted the governor, sentencing him to a three million won fine.If that ruling had been allowed to stand, Lee would have been removed from the Gyeonggi governor post, and his right to run for office suspended for the next five years.Lee is regarded as a leading presidential contender in the 2022 race. He told reporters that he is grateful he can continue to work.Thursday's ruling is also a lifesaver to the ruling party, which has already lost the mayors of the capital Seoul and the second-largest city Busan to sexual misconduct allegations.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.