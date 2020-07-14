S. Korea to Provide 12 Million Dollars in Additional Pandemic Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will help more countries suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, the government has decided to provide 12-million dollars in additional humanitarian aid, including protective masks and diagnostic kits, to 32 countries.South Korea has been providing 41-million dollars in aid to 97 countries, but the updated plan provides aid to eleven new countries as well as additional aid to 21 counties already receiving assistance.Seoul will provide aid to 18 countries located in Central and South America including Brazil, which has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, and to Iraq and Afghanistan, where losses are climbing.South Korea's pandemic aid now totals 53-million dollars.The ministry said the government will continue to provide humanitarian aid to where it's most needed and to cooperate with the international community to overcome the pandemic.