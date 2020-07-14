Speaker Urges Assembly to Place Priority on Public Livelihood

Photo : YONHAP News

As the 21st National Assembly officially began Thursday with an opening ceremony, Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug urged lawmakers to prioritize people's livelihoods and strive to create a good future for the country.All lawmakers attended the ceremony and took an oath, pledging to abide by the Constitution and work for the people's freedom and welfare as well as a peaceful Korean unification.In his opening remarks, Speaker Park said that current times are grave and parliament has been asked to fundamentally revamp in order to safeguard public safety and craft a future vision.Park said the public's order is for lawmakers to part ways with undesirable practices and achieve a working parliament.Stressing that the country comes first and political parties next, the speaker said that in four years when the 21st Assembly ends its term, hopefully it can be remembered for serving as a people's parliament.