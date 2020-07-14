Menu Content

Main Opposition: 'Moon's Parliamentary Speech Full of Accusations'

Write: 2020-07-16 18:05:49Update: 2020-07-16 18:34:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has criticized President Moon Jae-in’s latest parliamentary speech, arguing it was full of accusations against the parliament and the opposition bloc. 

UFP spokesman Bae June-young said in written commentary on Thursday that his party looked forward to the president’s apology over what he labeled as failed policies over real estate speculation and North Korea as well as a series of sexual misconduct allegations involving mayors. 

However, Bae said no such apology was made and that every word uttered sounded accusatory. 

The conservative party’s spokesman argued the president took a mechanically neutral stance on issues over which the ruling party is criticized, such as its unilateral parliamentary management and its dominance of key standing committees. 

Bae also accused Moon of ignoring what he said the public wanted to hear, including answering 10 questions openly given by UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young before his parliamentary speech, instead saying only what the president wanted to say, calling it “embarrassing.” 

In his first parliamentary speech in nine months on Thursday, Moon urged the National Assembly to put an end to partisan confrontation and hostility, and to replace it with an "era of cooperation and compromise."
