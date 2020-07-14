S. Korean Prosecution Investigates N. Korean No. 2 Figure over Liaison Office Destruction

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean prosecutors have launched an investigation into North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister Kim Yo-jong over the demolition of a joint liaison office last month.According to the South Korean legal community, the Seoul Central District Court assigned a senior prosecutor to the case after a lawyer filed a criminal complaint against her and a North Korean military leader early this week for the destruction of the symbol of inter-Korean peace.The prosecution plans to review the complaint and the possibility of applying a criminal charge against the accused.The lawyer, Lee Kyung-jae, argued that the demolition of the office amounts to a violation of Article 97 of the South Korean Criminal Code against intentional destruction of national assets and is punishable by at least 10 years in prison with a maximum of life imprisonment.The prosecution is largely expected to suspend prosecution over the case given the impossibility of punishing the accused in South Korea and the difficulty of collecting evidence. However, some note the move’s symbolic meaning of recognizing the South Korean court’s jurisdiction over alleged illegal acts by North Korean officials against South Korea.The North demolished the Gaeseong inter-Korean liaison office, the outcome of the 2018 inter-Korean summit, on June 16, days after Kim Yo-jong threatened to tear it down as part of the regime’s military retaliation over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South. The South reportedly spent over 10 billion won to construct and manage the facility.