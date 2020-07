Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Congress think tank suspects North Korea’s ballistic missile development is intended to defeat regional U.S. anti-missile systems.The Congressional Research Service(CRS) said in a report on Tuesday that recent advancements in the North’s ballistic missile testing programs appear to degrade the effectiveness of missile defenses such as Patriot PAC-3, Aegis BMD and THAAD.The report particularly noted the regime’s progress with submarine-launched systems in recent years, saying it indicates the North’s efforts to respond to ground-based THAAD defense by launching missiles from seas beyond the detection of THAAD radars.CRS assessed that the North is continuously advancing its nuclear weapons and missile programs despite high-level diplomatic efforts against such programs and UN Security Council sanctions on the country.