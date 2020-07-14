US Embassy in S. Korea to Resume Partial Visa Services

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Embassy in South Korea plans to partially resume its visa issuance services from Monday four months after it suspended the services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The embassy notified of the plan on its website on Thursday, saying the resumed visa services will be limited to the applicants for “F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa” concerning students and partakers of exchange programs.It vowed efforts to swiftly process applications but warned of possible wait times due to “substantial backlogs.”In March, the U.S. suspended visa services at most of its embassies and diplomatic missions in foreign countries, including South Korea, to help block the spread of the pandemic.The U.S. State Department told KBS on Tuesday that U.S. embassies and consulates around the world will soon resume routine visa services, but did not provide a specific date for when each mission will resume specific visa services.