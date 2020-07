Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday downplayed the possibility of another U.S.-North Korea summit before the U.S. presidential election, but kept the door open.In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said the U.S. is not going to have a summit with North Korea "unless there is something they can accomplish."He said that if the U.S. gets to a place where the two sides could get a good outcome, a significant step along the way towards the world's objective of denuclearizing North Korea, the U.S. would find a way to bring the leaders together.Pompeo, however, said the U.S. has just a few months before the election, and he hasn't seen evidence yet that the U.S. is going to reach the point where it can bring those leaders together.He added that he hopes he's wrong and the U.S. gets the chance to do that, but he doesn't expect that it will.