Former Secretary of Seoul Mayor Makes New Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

A former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon claimed on Thursday that Park refused her repeated requests to be transferred to another department, raising fresh sexual harassment allegations.The allegations were made in a statement by officials at the Korea Women's Hot Line and Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, which are helping the alleged victim in the case.The organization said that the mayor had refused to approve the woman's repeated requests to be transferred to a different post. The victim reportedly made it every quarter since January 2016 but was rejected each time before finally being able to work in a new post last July.The former secretary also accused Park of sexually harassing her in his office by having her check his blood pressure, although she had told him it should be done by a doctor or family member.In addition, the former secretary said she had to leave Park's underwear outside a bathroom attached to the mayor's office when he was taking a shower.