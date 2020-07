Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee voiced confidence on Thursday that she is the right person to lead the World Trade Organization through its current crisis.Yoo, one of eight candidates running for the leadership of the WTO, unveiled her vision and plans for the world body in a WTO meeting at its headquarters in Switzerland.The minister said the expansion of protectionism has fueled trade tension, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening the WTO goals to guarantee the smooth flow of goods and services.Yoo then presented her "3R" strategy for the world body, saying that she will make the WTO more “relevant, resilient and responsive.”She expressed confidence that she could provide insights and creative solutions for the reform and progress of the world body, using her 25-year experience in trade affairs.