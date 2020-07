Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said he doesn't like dealing with President Moon Jae-in and thinks South Koreans are "terrible."Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a piece for The Washington Post on Thursday that Trump made the remarks on February 7 during a private dinner sponsored by the Republican Governors Association.According to Hogan, a Republican, Trump complained that he didn't know why the United States had been protecting South Korea all these years, saying that South Korea doesn't pay.Hogan said he doesn't remember Trump mentioning the coronavirus, but he did talk about how much he respected President Xi Jinping of China, how much he liked playing golf with his buddy “Shinzo,” Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and how well he got along with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.