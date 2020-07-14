'US Considering New Proposals to Achieve Breakthrough in Talks with N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. expert on North Korean affairs said that the Trump administration is now considering new proposals to achieve a "breakthrough" in the stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea.Harry Kazianis, senior director at the Center for the National Interest, a U.S. foreign policy think tank, made the remarks, citing multiple senior White House aides.In a piece published in the American Conservative, a U.S. magazine, Kazianis said that back in the spring, White House officials working with the State Department and members of the U.S. intelligence community considered an idea to resurrect a multilateral framework to entice North Korea back to the bargaining table and not restart long-range missile testing that could threaten the U.S. homeland in the future.The idea, based on the old six-party talks of the 2000s, was reportedly to bring in Russia and China as potential partners. The pitch was given to North Korea last month, but it reportedly "went nowhere."Kazianis said that the Trump administration is now developing ideas for a bilateral summit that will achieve clear deliverables for both sides.He said if a deal can be struck, the agreement would be signed in a potential third summit this fall, in an Asian capital within train or flying distance of Pyongyang.