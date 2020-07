Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has extended its travel ban on six countries in the Middle East and Africa for another six months in light of security risks in the regions.The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the extended travel ban, which will be effective until January 31 next year, applies to Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and Libya and parts of the Philippines.The ministry said the decision was made based on the assessment that political unrest and the risk of terrorist attacks in the regions are likely to continue for a considerable period of time.The foreign minister may impose a travel ban on a certain country for the safety of Korean nationals and violators of the ban can face imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to ten million won.