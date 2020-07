Photo : YONHAP News

The number of coronavirus cases among South Korean workers returning from Iraq came to 34 over the past two days.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, the nation confirmed 14 such cases in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., and another 20 the previous day.Of the 34 patients, 28 cases were detected during airport quarantine inspection, while the other six were confirmed while in isolation.They are among South Korean construction workers who returned from Iraq via Qatar on a chartered flight on Wednesday. The workers are among some 680 South Koreans currently staying in Karbala in Iraq for construction projects.The number of imported cases from Iraq is expected to increase for the time being as the number of cases is soaring in the Middle East nation.