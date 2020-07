Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to bring home South Korean workers in Iraq, which is seeing a soaring number of COVID-19 cases.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a meeting on Friday that the government will begin the transport of the Korean workers next week to help their swift return.The prime minister said some of the workers have returned on a chartered flight, but there are still some 800 South Koreans in the country, ordering the ministries of foreign affairs and land and transport to provide full support for their transport, quarantine and treatment.He stressed that it is the nation's basic duty to protect the safety and health of its citizens who work abroad for the nation's interests despite the risk of infectious diseases.