Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has denied a warrant sought by police to review the cell phone records of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.According to the police on Friday, the Seoul Northern District Court turned down the warrant, citing a lack of need for a compulsory investigation.The police earlier sought a warrant to go over the records of three cell phones belonging to the late mayor, including a work phone that was found with his body.With a warrant that was issued shortly after Park was reported missing, police are said to have secured records for the mayor's work phone for the two days leading up to his death.Based on those records, a police official said the police plan to, for now, seek to find out the developments that led up to Park’s death by investigating those that Park talked to.