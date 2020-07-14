S. Korea Reports 60 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase of COVID-19 infections in South Korea remained in the 60s range for the second straight day amid a rise in both domestic and imported cases.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 60 additional people tested positive for the virus, bringing the accumulated total to 13-thousand-672.Thirty-nine of the new cases were imported, or nearly double the number of local infections of 21.Friday marked the 22nd straight day for imported cases to post double-digit figures. Such growth comes after 19 crew members aboard three Russian ships that entered South Korean ports tested positive for the coronavirus.The daily increase in local infections, meanwhile, climbed back above 20 on Friday after the figure had remained in the teens for four straight days up until Thursday.The virus-related death toll rose by two to 293.