National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug proposed to open public discussion on revising the Constitution.In a speech marking Constitution Day on Friday, Park said dialogue should begin once the country overcomes the COVID-19 crisis as next year would be an opportune time ahead of the 2022 presidential election.The speaker said the current Constitution revised in 1987 focused on democratization and ending authoritarianism through a direct election of a five-year single-term presidency and expansion of basic rights.He added that there's a growing call to revise the Constitution to reflect the value of current times.Park also formally suggested a meeting of parliamentarians from the two Koreas to restore cross-border trust and resume cooperation, emphasizing that the two Koreas are the main agents regarding issues on the Korean Peninsula.