National Assembly Speaker Proposes Discussion on Constitutional Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The National Assembly speaker has revisited the controversial topic of revising the Constitution. A proposal led by President Moon Jae-in in 2018 had failed to pass parliament.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: In a speech marking Constitution Day on Friday, National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug proposed a discussion on constitutional revision after the country overcomes the COVID-19 crisis.[Sound bite: National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (Korean)]"In the face of a major transition, revising the Constitution has become inevitable to defend the people and to open the future."Park said the current Constitution, last revised in 1987, focused on democratization and ending authoritarianism through a direct election of a five-year single-term presidency and expansion of basic rights.The speaker added that there's a growing call to revise the Constitution to reflect the value of current times, emphasizing that it should happen before the 2022 presidential election.President Moon Jae-in's proposal to change the current five-year single-term presidency to a four-year term with one possible re-election failed to pass the 20th Assembly in 2018 amid a boycott from opposition parties.Earlier this week, the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) interim leader Kim Chong-in said he would actively consider the revision if the ruling side proposes reforming the power structure.Park also formally suggested a meeting of parliamentarians from the two Koreas to restore cross-border trust and resume cooperation.[Sound bite: National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (Korean)]"I'm prepared to meet the head of the North's Supreme People's Assembly anywhere at any time to openly and sincerely discuss inter-Korean relations and issues concerning the people."Emphasizing that the two Koreas are the main agents regarding issues on the Korean Peninsula, Park suggested they seek ways to legally and systematically support inter-Korean ties.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.