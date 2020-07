Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation into a complaint accusing Seoul city government officials of neglecting and condoning alleged sexual abuse by the late Mayor Park Won-soon.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that it plans to question operators of a conservative YouTube channel who filed the complaint at 3:00 p.m.The police plan to also confirm facts regarding allegations made against Park and the city government by womens' groups, before determining whether the alleged neglect would violate existing laws on dereliction of duty.Last week, the YouTube channel run by former conservative lawmaker Kang Yong-seok filed the complaint accusing Seoul City officials, including acting mayor Seo Jeong-hyup, of abetting Park's molestation of his former secretary.