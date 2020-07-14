Prosecutors Seek Jail Term for Twin Daughters of Ex-Teacher for Exam Cheating

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought prison sentences for the twin daughters of a former Sookmyung Girls' High School teacher convicted of leaking exam papers to his two daughters.The state agency requested Friday a two- to three-year jail term for obstruction of school business, saying the daughters benefited from repeated criminal acts during five regular exams over a period of 18 months by having their grades improve.The prosecution rebuked the daughters for continuing to deny their crimes, even after their father was sentenced to three years in prison.It expressed hope that the two women realize that the world is not always on their side, that there are consequences for lying and that justice is still alive in society.The twin sisters are accused of cheating on the five exams and having their grades improve after gaining access to exam questions and answers through their father ​between June 2017 and July 2018.