Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Prosecutors Seek Jail Term for Twin Daughters of Ex-Teacher for Exam Cheating

Write: 2020-07-17 14:32:16Update: 2020-07-17 14:37:39

Prosecutors Seek Jail Term for Twin Daughters of Ex-Teacher for Exam Cheating

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought prison sentences for the twin daughters of a former Sookmyung Girls' High School teacher convicted of leaking exam papers to his two daughters.

The state agency requested Friday a two- to three-year jail term for obstruction of school business, saying the daughters benefited from repeated criminal acts during five regular exams over a period of 18 months by having their grades improve.

The prosecution rebuked the daughters for continuing to deny their crimes, even after their father was sentenced to three years in prison.

It expressed hope that the two women realize that the world is not always on their side, that there are consequences for lying and that justice is still alive in society.

The twin sisters are accused of cheating on the five exams and having their grades improve after gaining access to exam questions and answers through their father ​between June 2017 and July 2018.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >