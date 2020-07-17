Minister Vows Prevention of Secondary Damage to Late Mayor's Accuser

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Gender Equality Minister Lee Jung-ok vowed to take steps to protect the alleged victim of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and to prevent secondary damage.At a meeting with experts and civic groups Friday, Lee said she feels heavy responsibility for the recent series of alleged sexual abuse within municipal governments and public agencies.Expressing concern over the psychological pressure and pain the victim is forced to endure through secondary damage, the minister vowed to prepare effective support measures for the victim and steps to prevent further damage.Friday's participants reportedly agreed to refer to Park's accuser as the "victim," rather than "one complaining of damage," a disputed term that has been mostly used by the liberal ruling camp.They also discussed having a third agency, such as the National Human Rights Commission or the Gender Equality Ministry, investigate an alleged sexual crime when it involves the head of a municipal government.