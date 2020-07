Photo : YONHAP News

The European Council has recommended its 27 member nations to lift COVID-19 entry bans for citizens of 13 countries, including South Korea.In its updated travel recommendations Thursday, the Council advised bans to be lifted in phases for travelers from 13 countries, such as South Korea, Australia, Canada, Japan and China.However with China, the Council said the ban should be lifted when China allows the entry of citizens from European countries.Since July 1, the European Commission has recommended members to partially and gradually lift the bans introduced in mid-March through a review of the global COVID-19 situation every two weeks.The member nations, however, are not legally bound to follow the recommendations.