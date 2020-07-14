Parliamentary Speaker Suggests Constitution Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea on Friday celebrated the establishment of its Constitution 72 years ago. During the main state event at the National Assembly, the parliamentary speaker proposed revising the Constitution, which was last amended 33 years ago. The speaker said ruling and opposition parties need to discuss the issue as soon as the coronavirus pandemic lets up.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (Korean)]"In the face of a major transition, revising the Constitution has become inevitable to defend the people and to open the future."National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug says South Korea's constitution does not represent the spirit of the time anymore.In a speech marking Constitution Day on Friday, the parliamentary chief proposed revising the outdated constitution.[Sound bite: National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (Korean)]"The zeitgeist of the current constitution revised in 1987 is democratization. To remove authoritarianism, it focuses on ensuring the five-year single term presidency and the basic rights of freedom. Now that 33 years have passed, the current constitution of the past generation cannot fully reflect the spirit of the time.""The issue of the nation's power structure was already discussed sufficiently during the [previous] 20th National Assembly and only a decision is left to be made."He said the revision should be done before the 2022 presidential election.[Sound bite: National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (Korean)]"In consideration of the future political schedule, the best timing for the constitutional revision is before the end of next year. Let's discuss the revision as soon as the coronavirus crisis lets up."President Moon Jae-in's proposal to change the current five-year single-term presidency to a four-year term with one possible re-election failed to pass in 2018 due to the main opposition parties.However, earlier this week, the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) interim leader Kim Chong-in said he is open to discussing a revision. The opposition leader, however, hinted at his preference for a parliamentary-cabinet system led by a prime minister.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.