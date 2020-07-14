Prosecutors Book Employee of Advocacy Group as Suspect in Ongoing Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS confirms that prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery are now questioning one individual related to the case as a formal suspect.This person was in charge of subsidy affairs at the predecessor organization of the current civic group called the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.This is the first time an official related to either of the two groups has been considered a suspect during the ongoing investigation, with the exception of lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang, the former head of the council.On Tuesday, the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office booked the person in question in the capacity of a suspect. The employee is known to have managed funds for victims support and also to have made reports to the Gender Equality and Family Ministry from 2013 to early 2015 while working for the predecessor organization.The Korean Council, which believes the employee is innocent, immediately protested the latest move and on Wednesday requested a deliberation committee to convene over whether the prosecution should continue the investigation.