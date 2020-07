Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition United Future Party's interim leader Kim Chong-in expressed skepticism over the National Assembly speaker's suggestion for a constitutional amendment before next year's presidential election.Speaking to reporters Friday, Kim said Speaker Park Byeong-seug's proposal on revising the Constitution lacks details.Kim instead suggested a parliamentary cabinet system.He said he's skeptical whether a revision can be achieved by April next year with preparations starting from now.The opposition leader pointed out that invariably at the start of a new Assembly, past speakers had also mentioned the same issue but not once did the amendment take place.