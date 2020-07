Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government revoked the operating licenses of two North Korean defector groups that have been sending propaganda leaflets across the heavily-armed border into North Korea.The Unification Ministry said Friday that it revoked the licenses of Fighters for a Free North Korea, led by a North Korean defector-turned-activist, and another group led by his brother on charges of infringing on public interest with their propaganda activities.The ministry said the activities of the groups put the lives and safety of South Koreans at risk, while harming the public's interest by escalating cross-border tensions.The anti-North Korean leaflet campaigns, which send balloons into North Korea carrying anti-communist fliers, rice and other items, drew vehement protests from the North recently.