Police will bolster the size of a task force investigating sexual harassment allegations against late mayor Park Won-soon as well as suspected neglect by city government officials of the alleged abuse.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday the investigative task force will be elevated in status and led by higher-ranking officials than originally envisioned and explained that the changes were part of efforts to step up the investigation.As a result, a larger number of police officers is expected to be mobilized to look into accusations that Seoul City officials neglected and condoned the alleged sexual abuse by Mayor Park Won-soon against his former secretary.