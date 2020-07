Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed “green energy” as a versatile source for the nation’s development.During his visit to a wind power research center in Buan County, North Jeolla Province on Friday, Moon said turning coal energy into green energy marks the beginning of his envisioned “Green New Deal.”It was the president’s first field trip since he lay out the details of a 160 trillion won Korean New Deal on Tuesday, which is a post-COVID-19 growth initiative consisting of two major projects: the green new deal and a digital new deal.Moon said green energy can resolve the climate crisis as well as foster national growth by creating many jobs and narrow income inequality.He also noted that a lessened dependence on coal and oil will strengthen national security.