Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to provide 200-thousand U.S. dollars worth of emergency food aid to the Philippines to help people in the country’s capital reeling from a food shortage amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) said on Friday that 200 tons of rice will be distributed to 170-thousand members of vulnerable groups in Manila.Around 33-thousand households are each expected to receive 6 kilograms of rice.In Manila alone, 650-thousand households are in dire need of food amid a pandemic-triggered increase in job losses.Only 25 percent of the hardest-hit population in the Philippine capital are reportedly eligible for assistance from the Philippine government.