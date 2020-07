Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is in store for most parts of South Korea on the weekend, including the Seoul metropolitan area.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Friday that the combination of a low pressure system from central China and a stationary front in southern Jeju will bring rain to the southern South Korean resort island starting Saturday afternoon.The rain will expand to western regions of the mainland on Sunday morning and to most other parts of the country by the afternoon.Thirty millimeters of rain per hour or more is expected to pelt the central western coasts on Sunday afternoon.The downpour is expected to continue on Monday and grow stronger in central regions with 50 to 80 millimeters of precipitation per hour forecast for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and western parts of Gangwon Province on Monday morning, accompanied by lightning and strong winds.