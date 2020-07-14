Menu Content

S. Korea, 4 Other MIKTA Countries Hold Foreign Ministerial Meeting

Write: 2020-07-17 18:56:23Update: 2020-07-17 18:58:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign ministers from South Korea and its middle-power partners held a videoconference on Friday and discussed measures to strengthen multilateralism. 

The ministerial event organized at Seoul’s initiative was presided over by South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and attended by her counterparts from four other MIKTA members, including Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia. 

According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, the ministers agreed on the urgent need of efforts to strengthen multilateralism to draw international cooperation and solidarity amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

They also reached a consensus on increasing responsibility and roles by middle-power countries and agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation among the members and through the UN. 

Launched in 2013, MIKTA has sought to enhance their coordinated contributions to the international community and issued over 20 ministerial statements over global issues, including the latest pandemic.
