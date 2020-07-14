WSJ: Pentagon Offered White House Options to Reduce Troops in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday citing U.S. military officials that the Pentagon has presented the White House with options to reduce the American military presence in South Korea.A source said the Pentagon’s Joint Staff has reviewed the structure of U.S. forces in South Korea as part of a broader re-examination of how to reposition and potentially reduce military deployments world-wide.The paper said the White House requested the review last fall and by December, the Defense Department had come up with broad ideas. Concrete options were presented in March.The Journal noted South Korea and the U.S. remain at odds over President Trump’s demand that Seoul greatly increase how much it pays for U.S. troops stationed in the country.The disclosure also follows Trump's recent decision to partially withdraw troops from Germany.Currently, around 28-thousand-500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea.A U.S. military official declined to tell the Wall Street Journal whether Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley has informed his South Korean counterpart about the review of troop levels.