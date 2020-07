Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase in coronavirus infections in South Korea has dropped to below 40 after surpassing 60 for two days.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Saturday that 39 new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the accumulated total to 13-thousand-711.Of the new cases, eleven are local transmissions and 28 are imported, 12 of which were detected upon arrival.The high number of imported cases involves group infections on Russian vessels docked at Busan port as well as confirmed cases among Korean construction workers from Iraq.One new coronavirus death has been reported, raising the death toll to 294.Fifty-nine more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, with the total number of cured patients standing at 12-thousand-519.