Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claims it is developing its own a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.Pyongyang's science research council said Saturday its scientists are currently conducting clinical trials to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.A report by the North's State Commission of Science and Technology said the vaccine development is led by a medical biology institute under the North's Academy of Medical Science using angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).North Korea claimed it has confirmed the immunogenicity and safety of its candidate vaccine through animal tests and that clinical trials have started from this month.