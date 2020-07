Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition Justice Party lawmaker Jang Hye-young has urged President Moon Jae-in to explain his opinion regarding the sexual harassment allegations involving the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.Appearing on a local radio program Saturday, Jang said the presidency holds infinite responsibility in society and this particular case relates to a mayor who was a member of the ruling party.She said it's very important for the government to declare its resolve to unveil the truth and prevent such violence from occurring again.As for the main opposition United Future Party's call for a parliamentary inquiry and hearing and an independent counsel to investigate the case, the lawmaker said it needs to be seen whether the party is sincere about the case or is simply politicizing the issue.