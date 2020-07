Photo : YONHAP News

A fire at a plastic manufacturing factory in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday morning has injured eleven people, three of whom are in critical condition.Authorities have issued a level-2 response to the blaze, which involves a joint operation by five to nine fire stations.Officials said they were able to put out the main blaze by 12:17 p.m. with some smaller fires still smoldering.Forty-one fire trucks have been mobilized to the site.Authorities suspect the fire began while facility replacement work was underway at the factory and are trying to confirm whether people were inside the building.