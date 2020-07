Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday.The WHO reported an increase of 259-thousand-848 cases in a 24-hour period, replacing the previous record of 237-thousand-743 set on Friday.The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.Total global coronavirus cases reportedly surpassed 14 million on Friday.The organization said global deaths from COVID-19 rose by seven-thousand-360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10.