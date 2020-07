Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 30 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the number of local infections surpassing that of imported cases for the first time in eight days.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that 34 new cases were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the accumulated total to 13-thousand-745.The daily number of infections posted between 30 and more than 60 over the past seven days. The figure fell to below 40 on Saturday and Sunday, after hitting 60 for the previous two days due to drops in imported cases.Of the 34 new cases, 21 are local transmissions and 13 are imported.One new coronavirus death has been reported, raising the death toll to 295.