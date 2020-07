Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has apologized to the nation for the sexual harassment allegations made against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, and expressed his sympathies for the alleged victim.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the prime minister gave the apology when asked about sex scandals involving Park and other local government heads affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party.Chung said that the nation should take this opportunity to prevent the recurrence of similar cases and to make related preparations.He stressed that leaders in organizations must take this matter seriously and give careful consideration to possible measures that they can take to prevent similar instances in the future.Park was found dead in an apparent suicide earlier this month after a complaint alleging sexual harassment against him was filed by his former secretary.