Photo : YONHAP News

Rains are in the forecast for most parts of the nation on Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that after a brief lull, showers will resume from late afternoon on Sunday, forecasting up to 150 millimeters of rain through Monday for northern Gyeonggi Province as well as the western parts of Gangwon Province.About 50 to 100 millimeters of rain is expected for Seoul, southern Gyeonggi and the northern parts of South Chungcheong Province. Other regions are forecast to receive ten to 50 millimeters.The weather agency predicted torrential rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour to hit the capital region, western parts of Gangwon Province and the coastal areas in the norther parts of South Chungcheong Province in the early hours of Monday.The rain is forecast to stop in most parts of the nation on Monday.