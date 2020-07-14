N. Korean Leader Chairs Meeting to Discuss ‘War Deterrent’

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly led a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and discussed key issues to further bolster "a war deterrent of the country."The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that the closed meeting held on Saturday also discussed the "strategic mission" of major military units for coping with the military situation around the Korean Peninsula. The meeting also approved "major key munitions production plan indices."The KCNA said Kim also chaired an enlarged meeting of the military commission on Saturday, which discussed issues of intensifying the party's education and guidance of commanders and political officials of the people's army.The meeting reportedly stressed the need to thoroughly arm the young commanding officers.The report did not specify what measures related to the "war deterrent" were discussed during the closed meeting.In a report on the military commission’s assembly held in May, North Korean media said that participants of the meeting discussed new policies for further increasing the "nuclear war deterrence" of the country.