S. Korea Says There was 'No Discussion' with US on Troop Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry said on Saturday that there was "no discussion" between Seoul and Washington regarding a possible reduction of United States troops in South Korea.The ministry issued the position after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon presented the White House with options to reduce the American military presence in South Korea.The paper said on Friday that the Pentagon’s Joint Staff has reviewed the structure of U.S. forces in South Korea as part of a broader re-examination of how to reposition and potentially reduce military deployments worldwide.Regarding the report, South Korea's diplomatic authorities also took the stance that nothing has changed since the strategic dialogue between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young earlier this month.After the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to produce a "mutually acceptable outcome as soon as possible" in the negotiations that focus on renewing their cost-sharing agreement for the upkeep of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.