US Official Reaffirms Calls for S. Korea to Pay More for US Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official in the United States government has reaffirmed the position that South Korea should increase its contribution toward the upkeep of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.The official in the Trump administration gave the response on Saturday in a written inquiry by Seoul-based Yonhap News regarding the presence of U.S. forces in South Korea in relation to the defense cost-sharing talks between the two nations.The official reportedly said that negotiations are underway with South Korea, adding that President Donald Trump has made it clear that allies of the United States, including South Korea, can and have to contribute more.The official added that the United States will continue negotiations with South Korea in order to reach a fair and mutually beneficial agreement that will enhance their alliance and combined defense.The official gave the position a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon presented the White House with options to reduce the American military presence in South Korea.