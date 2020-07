Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's imports of beer fell for the first time last year in a decade.According to data by the Korea Customs Service on Sunday, the country's beer imports came to 360-thousand tons in 2019, down seven-point-two percent from a year earlier. It marks the first on-year decrease since 2009.The decrease represents a sharp turnaround from a 17-point-one percent growth in 2018 and a 50-point-two percent hike in 2017.An official in the industry said that the sharp decrease is attributed to a plunge in beer consumption amid a nationwide boycott of Japanese products last year due to a trade dispute between the two nations.Whisky imports also decreased point-seven percent on-year last year, extending the decrease to a third consecutive year.