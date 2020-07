Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday the nation needs to consider designating August 17 a temporary holiday to boost domestic consumption and allow medical workers and citizens to relieve fatigue from the protracted fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Chung made the remarks during a government meeting in Seoul, saying that the economy remains sluggish and many people and medical workers are experiencing exhaustion as the pandemic drags on.The prime minister said this year has fewer days off for holidays than previous years as many national holidays fall on weekends.He then ordered the Ministry of Personnel Management and other related ministries to swiftly review the matter.August 17 falls on Monday and the designation of the day as a temporary holiday would allow people to take three days off from August 15, which is a public holiday.