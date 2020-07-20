Museums, Galleries, Libraries in Capital Region to Reopen

Photo : YONHAP News

Museums, galleries and libraries in the Seoul metropolitan region will reopen this week as the government lifted COVID-19 restrictions on those public facilities after the virus outbreak appeared to be slowing down.Health authorities on Sunday said the restrictions will be lifted from Monday, and reported the eased anti-virus measures for the capital region to the government.The reopening comes about 50 days after the government ordered such public venues in Seoul and neighboring areas to suspend operations in late May.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that ten museums, galleries and libraries, including the National Museum of Korea, will reopen on Wednesday after completing disinfection.These facilities are required to introduce an electronic visitor registration system based on quick response (QR) code verification technology and to limit the number of visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.