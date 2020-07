Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official at the presidential office said on Sunday that the top office has yet to reach a conclusion on lifting greenbelt zones in the Seoul metropolitan area to address the housing supply shortage in the region.The official told reporters that the matter requires consideration of various factors such as the effects of the move and related costs.The official added that the position of the presidential office is that it wants to put the matter on the table for discussion.According to the official, recent remarks by presidential policy chief Kim Sang-jo and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun are basically the same in that no conclusion has been reached.Kim said on Friday that the ruling Democratic Party and the government have already coordinated their views on the matter, while Chung said on Sunday that the issue calls for a very cautious approach.